Vallejo Admirals Announce 2019 Schedule

April 12, 2019 - Pacific Association (PA) - Vallejo Admirals News Release





The Vallejo Admirals have announced their 2019 schedule. The season begins on May 31 at home against the Napa Silverados. The Pacific Association schedule will feature 64 games, running through August 25. The Admirals will play 40 games at Wilson Park.

The Admirals, who won the Pacific Association championship in 2017, are one of five teams competing in the Association in 2019. Defending champions San Rafael visits Wilson Park eight times, with the first matchup on June 2. The Sonoma Stompers also return, with their first trip to Vallejo coming on June 7.

New this year is the Salina Stockade. The Stockade will be competing as a guest franchise in the Pacific Association, playing all of its games on the road. The organization is isn't new to unaffiliated baseball - it was founded in 2016 in Salina, Kansas and spent the 2018 season in the Can-Am League. Salina will face the Admirals for the first time on June 4.

Admirals tickets are available now. For more information, call 707-641-1111 or go to vallejoadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Association message board...





Pacific Association Stories from April 12, 2019

Vallejo Admirals Announce 2019 Schedule - Vallejo Admirals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.