Valkyries Sign Rookie Libero

August 27, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries today announce that Shanel Bramschreiber, a libero, has agreed to a one-year deal with the club.

Bramschreiber had an outstanding collegiate career, playing four seasons at Baylor University followed by a year at the University of Wisconsin as a graduate student. During her time at Baylor, she was the first player in program history to be named Big 12 Libero of the Year. Bramschreiber also received numerous other accolades, including All-Big 12 First Team honors, AVCA Southwest All-Region First Team, and was named to the Big-12 Commissioner's Honor Roll selection all four years. The Texas native played in 340 sets during her four years with Baylor, tallying 922 digs. She then transferred to the University of Wisconsin where she played in 15 matches and helped the Badgers make it to the NCAA quarterfinals.

"I am ecstatic to be joining such a high-level group of athletes," said Bramschreiber. "They want to win it all and I truly believe Orlando is just the team to do it. This league is inspiring to many young girls out there and I'm grateful to be one of the few who get to experience such an amazing opportunity. Let's get to work!"

"I couldn't ask for a better competitor, teammate, and person to join us in December," said Amy Pauly, head coach of the Valkyries. "Shanel has been working hard in the offseason to prove she is ready to compete in the PVF and I know she will come into training camp prepared to contribute to our organization.

Season tickets memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information on how to get tickets for next season, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department at (321)-244-4600 Ext. 113, via email at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com or click on OrlandoValkyries.com.

