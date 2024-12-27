Valeria Vazquez Gomez Joins Supernovas as Final Rookie Signing

December 27, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez with the University of Pittsburgh

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, are excited to announce the signing of former Pittsburgh Panther and rookie outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez.

The Manati, Puerto Rico native enjoyed a historic six-year career at Pitt, lifting the Panthers to new heights with four consecutive NCAA National Semifinal appearances, including the latest in 2024. Vazquez Gomez played a vital part in all four of those deep runs, highlighted by her AVCA Second Team All-American honor in 2022. She was a three-time All-ACC honoree, being named to the first team in 2022 and the second team in both 2023 and 2024.

She posted 2.05 kills and 1.93 digs per set with 31 blocks and a career-high 41 aces in her final season. Her career totals stand at 1,311 points (2.57 P/S), 1,097 kills (2.11 K/S), 1,031 digs (1.99 D/S), 154 blocks and 131 aces.

Vazquez Gomez becomes the final rookie to sign with Omaha, completing the Supernovas' draft class. She joins an elite group of first-year professionals who will compete in the team's Training Camp for a spot on the active roster. The Supernovas will kick off the 2025 season with their home opener on Friday, Jan. 10, against the rival Atlanta Vibe, led by former Nebraska opposite and PVF Draft No. 1 overall pick Merritt Beason. The Vibe's head coach, Kayla Banworth, is also a former Nebraska player and coach who became an Olympian in the Huskers' storied pipeline, earning a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The complete draft class features some of the nation's top collegiate volleyball players, including connections to programs within Nebraska. Former Nebraska standouts Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst-who played her final season at USC-join AVCA First-Team All-American setter Kendra Wait from Creighton as part of the class.

Kansas middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo, the Supernovas' first-round pick, enters the professional ranks after averaging 2.58 kills per set on a .409 hitting percentage and totaling 123 blocks during her final collegiate season. Opposite Emily Londot, selected in the second round, had a prolific career at Ohio State, amassing 2,606.5 career points and earning three All-American honors.

Rounding out the class is middle blocker Phoebe Awoleye, who joined the Supernovas as an undrafted free agent. The former Minnesota standout was recognized as one of the nation's top defensive middles, tallying 644 career blocks over five seasons, including a career-best 173 with the Golden Gophers in 2024.

