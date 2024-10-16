Valentín-Anderson Leads Omaha Supernovas in Week Two of Athletes Unlimited

October 16, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson with Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball

Omaha Supernovas setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson with Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, saw setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson continue her standout play in Week Two of the Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball League.

One of four Supernovas competing in Arizona, Valentín-Anderson showcased her dynamic, all-around talent for the second week in a row, teaming up with former Supernova and 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Server of the Year Bethania De La Cruz-Mejía to lead Team De La Cruz-Mejía to a 2-1 record. The Olympian setter averaged 11.89 assists and five digs per set, plus five kills, two blocks, one ace and a No. 2 Match MVP in a 79-62 route of Team Nootsara on Oct. 11. Her 762 points gained during the week stood fifth overall amongst the 44 athletes.

Valentín-Anderson has put in some of the best performances in AU through two weeks of action leading the league in assists (213) and assists per set (11.83) while fourth in digs (77) and digs per set (4.28). In fact, the next closest setter in digs is Nootsara Tomkom with 58 and 3.22 per set.

Omaha middle blocker and former Nebraska Volleyball player Kayla Caffey decided to get a head start in developing chemistry ahead of the 2025 season by drafting Omaha teammates Brooke Nuneviller and Kelsie Payne. Payne, a Kansas graduate, stood out most in Week Two, garnering 476 points with 28 kills, 27 digs, three blocks and one assist in nine sets.

It was the same old for Nuneviller who continues to be near the top of the league in both kills and digs with 34 and 35 in each respective category across Week Two. The 2024 Supernovas team captain is fourth in kills with 77 (4.28 K/S) and fifth in digs with 73 (4.06 D/S) with both being the highest of all hitters.

Caffey controlled the net once again with seven total blocks to bring her AU-leading total to 19 over 18 sets. She also recorded 12 kills, four digs, three assists and a pair of aces.

Supernovas assistant coach Thomas Robson was the facilitator to aid Team De La Cruz-Meíja during Week Two and will now move to Team (Dani) Drews for Week Three.

There isn't much movement for the Supernovas as Week Three draws closer with Valentín-Anderson once again on Team De La Cruz-Meíja after getting selected with her third pick. The trio of Nuneviller, Caffey and Payne will team up again after all being drafted by Team Drews.

Week Three action begins on Friday, Oct. 18 with Team (Leketor) Member-Meneh taking on Team De La Cruz-Mejía at 7 p.m. CT. That will be followed with Team (Brittany) Abercrombie facing Team Drews at 9:30 p.m. CT. Both matches will be broadcast live on VBTV and Bally Sports.

To see the full schedule, rosters and keep up with how the Supernovas are performing in Arizona, visit the official Supernovas Athletes Unlimited Action Hub.

With another star-loaded roster and more opportunities to see the Supernovas, fans can buy the world's hottest ticket in professional volleyball. Buy your 2025 season tickets today by clicking this link.

For any questions regarding the season ticket purchase process, please visit the Supernovas Ticket FAQ page or by calling 402-502-5268.

