Utica City STUNS Milwaukee! Hewerton Reacts + I-70 Cup Breakdown: MASL Monday

Published on December 29, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica City FC YouTube Video







On this week's episode of MASL Monday, Alex and Phil are joined by Utica City Head Coach Hewerton Moreira following Utica's dramatic come-from-behind victory over the Milwaukee Wave. They discuss whether the match was a must-win for Utica and how the team can carry that momentum into their New Year's Eve showdown against Baltimore.

Plus, Baltimore is coming off a big win over the Wave on Saturday night-can they prove they can succeed on a bigger field? And finally, Kansas City takes down St. Louis to claim the I-70 Cup. All the action from the holiday calendar is breaking down on MASL Monday!







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.