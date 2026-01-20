Spark Filled Utica City FC Tops Baltimore 4-2 at Home

Published on January 19, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica City FC News Release







Utica, NY - Utica City FC fed off a raucous crowd at the Adirondack Bank Center and delivered a complete performance, knocking off the Baltimore Blast 4-2 on home turf. The opening quarter set the tone early, as Utica City struck first at 8:20 of the first. Thayssan Santos controlled the ball at the top left of the box and slid a pass across to Sergio Pinal at the top right. Pinal needed just one touch, driving a low shot into the bottom-right corner to give Utica City a 1-0 lead. Baltimore answered back late in the quarter, with Nico Williams scoring at 13:38 to even things up. The first quarter ended with the score tied 1-1.

The second quarter featured tight defending and physical play from both sides, with neither team able to break through despite chances at both ends of the field. Goaltending and defensive pressure kept the match level as the crowd continued to build energy. At the end of two quarters, Utica City FC and the Baltimore Blast remained deadlocked at 1-1.

Momentum swung back and forth in a thrilling third quarter. Utica City reclaimed the lead just two minutes in, when Cole Stephens found Meny Silva near the corner of Utica's defensive end. Silva carried the ball all the way down to the yellow line and unleashed a shot that ripped into the top-right corner at 2:00, putting Utica City ahead 2-1. Baltimore responded at 9:05, as Juan Pereira finished a chance to tie the match once again at 2-2. Less than a minute later, Utica City answered right back. Sergio Pinal settled the ball and played it off his body to Mehrshad Ahmadi, who lofted a pass over his head to Gordy Gurson. Gurson struck it cleanly out of the air, sending it into the top middle of the net at 9:50 to restore Utica City's lead at 3-2. The third quarter closed with Utica City FC up 3-2.

Utica City put the match away in the fourth quarter while shorthanded. At 4:16, Sergio Pinal and Barbaro Shelier connected on a series of give-and-go passes down the field, carving through the Baltimore defense. The ball settled at Pinal's feet, and he took one touch forward before burying his shot into the bottom-right corner for his second goal of the night, extending the lead to 4-2. Utica City locked things down defensively the rest of the way, sealing the victory as the final horn sounded with the score 4-2.

Utica City FC returns home on Sunday, February 1 at 3:00 PM. Tickets are still available at ucfctickets.com.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.