Utica City FC Battles to the End with Baltimore, Falls 8-7 in a Shootout

Published on February 15, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica City FC News Release







UTICA NY - In front of an epic crowd outpouring support, Utica City FC battled the Baltimore Blast to a 7-7 draw through regulation on Friday night before falling 8-7 in a shootout in a thrilling MASL showdown. The Blast struck just 34 seconds into the match when Patrick Thompson finished a feed from Juan Pereira to make it 1-0 Baltimore at 00:34. Utica responded midway through the quarter on a set piece at 7:13, as Geo Alves rolled a free kick across the top of the box and Mehrshad Ahmadi ripped a one-touch shot into the side netting to tie the match 1-1. The opening 15 minutes ended even at 1-1.

Utica grabbed its first lead early in the second quarter at 1:13 when Ahmadi went to work down the left side, cutting in and firing a shot from just left of the top of the box into the top middle of the goal to give UCFC a 2-1 advantage. Baltimore answered at 4:55 as Eber Ospina found the back of the net to even things at 2-2. The back-and-forth continued at 8:58 when Juan Alava battled for possession above the box, was knocked down in the scrum, and the ball fell to Sergio Pinal, who struck a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner to restore a 3-2 Utica lead. The Blast countered again at 10:23 with Oumar Sylla finishing off a pass from Marco Nascimento, sending the game into halftime tied 3-3.

The third quarter delivered a flurry of offense. At 3:47, Pinal carried the ball to the top of the box and slipped it left to Gordy Gurson, who took one touch and blasted a shot into the top middle of the goal for a 4-3 Utica lead. Baltimore responded at 5:51 as Ospina struck again to tie it 4-4, then surged ahead at 7:04 on a goal from Kevaughn Frater to make it 5-4. Just 1:34 later at 8:38, Chad Poarch extended the Blast lead to 6-4. Utica refused to fold. At 12:06, Brian Wilkin launched a throw-in to Ahmadi near the yellow line, and the forward took a few touches before burying his third of the night to cut the deficit to 6-5. Then at 14:42, Ahmadi stole the ball near midfield, drove straight to the top of the box, and finished clinically to complete his hat trick and tie the game 6-6, marking a career-high performance in a single game. After three quarters, the teams were deadlocked at 6-6.

The tension only escalated in the fourth. Baltimore capitalized on a power play at 10:36 when Jonatas Melo converted off a pass from Sylla to give the Blast a 7-6 edge. Utica answered with a power play of its own at 12:04, moving the ball crisply around the top of the box before finding Gurson at the bottom left of the goal, where he buried a one-touch finish to even the match at 7-7. Neither side found the breakthrough in overtime, sending the contest to a shootout. In the end, Baltimore edged Utica in penalties to claim an 8-7 victory, capping one of the most dramatic matches of the season.

Tomorrow at 3pm Utica City FC stays home for a matchup with St. Louis. Tickets are still available at ucfctickets.com.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.