De Andrade the Hero in his Return, Utica City Wins 10-9 in the Finals Seconds

Published on February 6, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica City FC News Release







Utica City FC and the Empire Strykers went back and forth all night in a high-scoring MASL thriller that was decided in the final minute. Nilton De Andrade scored the game winner with 30 seconds remaining to seal the 10-9 win for Utica City.

Empire opened the scoring at 2:34 of the first quarter, but Utica responded quickly. In his first game back from injury, Nilton de Andrade set up Kyle Gehnrich at 4:41 to tie it, followed by Emmanuel Belliard's finish at 6:06 off a give-and-go with Sergio Pinal to make it 2-1. Willie Spurr added a long-range goal at 9:43 before Empire closed the quarter with two goals at 11:20 and 14:59, sending the game into the second quarter tied 3-3.

Empire took a 4-3 lead at 4:15 of the second quarter with the extra attacker, but Geo Alves answered on the counter at 6:43 to tie it. Utica regained the lead late in the half when de Andrade chipped the goalkeeper at 14:21, giving UCFC a 5-4 advantage at halftime.

The third quarter featured another flurry of goals. Empire scored twice at 2:40 and 6:29 to go ahead 6-5, but Utica answered with goals from Sergio Pinal at 7:33 and Juan Alava at 9:01 to take a 7-6 lead. After Empire tied it again at 11:09, Utica struck just 12 seconds later when Mehrshad Ahmadi finished a setup from Barbaro Shelier, sending UCFC into the fourth up 8-7.

Empire tied the match at 2:17 of the fourth quarter, but Shelier restored the Utica lead at 4:45. The Strykers once again used the extra attacker to equalize at 10:45, setting up a dramatic finish. With 31 seconds left, de Andrade buried a loose ball behind the keeper at 14:29 to lift Utica City FC to a 10-9 win.

The teams rematch Saturday night at 10:00 p.m. ET in Ontario, California. Utica City FC returns home Sunday and Monday, February 15 and 16. Tickets are available at ucfctickets.com.







