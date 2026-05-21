Nate Bourdeau and Darren Toby Return to Utica City FC to Spearhead New Coaching Staff

Published on May 21, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica City FC News Release







UTICA, NY - Utica City FC announced today that club legends Nate Bourdeau and Darren Toby will lead the organization into a new era, with Bourdeau named Head Coach and Toby serving as Assistant Coach ahead of the upcoming MASL season.

Two of the original faces who helped build the foundation and identity of Utica City FC are now returning behind the bench with a renewed vision centered around winning championships, strengthening culture, and reconnecting the club with the community that made it one of the premier indoor soccer environments in North America.

"This organization was founded on passion, hard work, culture, and community," said Robert Esche. "When people think about the identity of Utica City FC, Nate and Darren are two of the first names that come to mind. They helped build this club as players, and now they will help shape its future as coaches. We are committed to creating a winning environment again - one that our fans, our city, and our players can be proud of. This is about bringing championship expectations back to Utica."

A Baldwinsville, NY native, Nate Bourdeau becomes Head Coach after an iconic playing career that spanned more than a decade with the Syracuse Silver Knights and Utica City FC. A team captain and fan favorite, Bourdeau made over 200 appearances for the organization from 2012-2024 and was widely respected for his leadership, consistency, and competitive mentality.

Before his professional career, Bourdeau starred at Baldwinsville High School, where he remains the school's all-time leader in goals and assists. Collegiately, he played at Boston College before transferring to Rutgers University, where he earned Team MVP honors and All-Big East recognition. Internationally, Bourdeau represented the United States on the U-18 National Team in 2008 and later earned selection to the USA Men's National Futsal Team in 2023. His impressive soccer resume also boasts a 2015 USL Championship with the Rochester Rhinos.

In recent years, Bourdeau has transitioned into coaching, spending the 2024 and 2025 seasons at Fayetteville-Manlius High School before taking over at Baldwinsville High School in 2026. Since 2012, he has also developed young players across Central New York through Bourdeau's Skill School.

Joining Bourdeau on the bench is former teammate Darren Toby, who will serve as Assistant Coach. Toby was one of the most respected defenders and players in league history, appearing in 184 indoor matches for the Syracuse Silver Knights and Utica City FC between 2011-2020.

Originally from Trinidad and Tobago, Toby also enjoyed a successful outdoor professional career in the USL with the Charlotte Eagles and VSI Tampa Bay, while representing the Trinidad and Tobago U-23 National Team internationally.

Toby's coaching experience includes working alongside Bourdeau at Fayetteville-Manlius High School during the 2024 and 2025 seasons before the duo reunited again at Baldwinsville High School in 2026.

"This is about bringing the heart and soul of Utica City FC back to the forefront," said Tommy Tanner. "Nate Bourdeau and Darren Toby helped establish the standard for what this organization represents from day one. They understand the pride of wearing this crest, the responsibility of representing this city, and the commitment it takes to build a championship culture. We want a team that competes every night, connects with our community, and brings winning soccer back to Utica."

Utica City FC will begin preparations for the upcoming MASL season later this year, with additional player and staff announcements expected in the coming weeks.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from May 21, 2026

Nate Bourdeau and Darren Toby Return to Utica City FC to Spearhead New Coaching Staff - Utica City FC

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