Utah Royals Unable to Find a Goal in Close 1-0 Loss to Washington Spirit

Published on July 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







SANDY, Utah - Utah Royals FC (9-5-3, 30 points, 3rd NWSL) dominated offensively but was unable to find the back of the net against the league leaders on Wednesday night, falling 1-0 to the Washington Spirit (11-3-3, 36 points, 1st NWSL) at America First Field.

Utah Royals Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made two changes to Wednesday's lineup following the 4-1 away win at the North Carolina Courage on July, 25. Mexican international Kiana Palacios entered the starting lineup at striker, and veteran defender Kaleigh Riehl made her first start since May 30 after returning from injury.

Neither team was able to separate themselves in the early moments of the half, with Washington maintaining possession while Utah created more chances. In the 24th minute, the match experienced an hour-long pause for a severe weather warning, putting a halt to an exciting but uneventful opening quarter.

The Spirit used the delay to its advantage and came out of the locker room with renewed pace. After play resumed, it took the East Coast side less than five minutes to take the lead. The goal came in the 28th minute, when Paige Metayer dribbled along the right side of the field and whipped in a cross to USWNT star Trinity Rodman who scored at the back post for 1-0. The Royals pushed for an equalizer, outshooting the Spirit 10 to four in the half, but were unable to convert before halftime.

Utah came out of the break with intensity and was close to finding a goal on several occasions. In the 53rd minute, a cross from Nuria Rábano found Palacios open in the box whose header missed just wide of the post.

The Royals continued to dominate offensively in the second half, pushing heavily to earn the tying goal. In stoppage time Lara Prašnikar hit a shot to the far post, but the attempt was saved by keeper Sandy MacIver. MacIver had four saves on the night, and while the Royals had more than triple Washington's shots, they were unable to find the back of the net. Washington's lone goal in the 28th minute was enough to give the league leaders the three points on Wednesday.

Utah Royals FC are back in action at home this Sunday, August 2nd, to take on Sophia Wilson and Portland Thorns FC at America First Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. MT with tickets available for purchase here.

UTA 0: 1 WAS

WAS: Trinity Rodman (Paige Metayer) 28': Metayer darted forward dribbling along the right touchline and crossed the ball to the back post. Trinity Rodman beat her defender for pace and slid to finish with a left-footed shot.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy McGlynn; Tatumn Milazzo, Kate Del Fava ©, Kaleigh Riehl (Miyabi, 65'), Nuria Rábano; Ana Tejada (Maddison Hammond, 79'), Narumi, Mina Tanaka (Lara Prašnikar, 86'); Cece Delzer (Alexa Spaanstra, 79'), Kiana Palacios (Paige Cronin, 65'), Cloé Lacasse

Subs not used: Mia Justus, Kameron Simmonds, Dayana Pierre-Louis, Courtney Brown

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Orlando Pride (3-4-3): Sandy MacIver; Gabby Carle, Tara Rudd ©, Esme Morgan, Élisabeth Tsé (Kate Wiesner, 45'); Hal Hershfelt, Rebeca Bernal (Andi Sullivan, 70'), (Tamara Bolt, 86')), Leicy Santos; Paige Metayer, Sofia Cantore (Claudia Martinez, 70'), Trinity Rodman (Madison Haugen, 87')

Subs not used: Kaylie Collins, Sara Wojdelko, Emma Gaines-Ramos, Molly Skurcenski

Head Coach: Adrián González 5 for 16

Stats Summary: UTA / WAS

Possession: 48.5% / 51.5%

Shots: 17 / 5

Shots on Goal: 3 / 2

Corner Kicks: 10 / 5

Fouls: 19 / 5

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: Paige Cronin (Yellow Card - 90')

Photo Assets - Please Credit Utah Royals FC







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.