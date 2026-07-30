Bay FC fall 1-0 to Defending Champion Gotham FC at PayPal Park

Published on July 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC fell 1-0 Wednesday night at PayPal Park in a tight contest vs. defending NWSL champion Gotham FC. An early goal by the visitors stood as the winner, although a valiant effort by Bay FC saw the club nearly equalize throughout the contest.

"Obviously, really frustrating day today," said head coach Emma Coates. "You know, it was tough to go one-nil down so early. I thought the response from the girls was excellent. I'm really confused about the decision for our disallowed goal. I've watched it back a couple of times, and have some questions. I thought we created some really good moments. I thought we went toe to toe with them, and particularly in the second half. It's just a shame that we couldn't nick a goal and at least come home with a point."

Gotham scored in just the 2nd minute to take its early advantage. Service from a corner kick was placed inside the six-yard box, where midfielder Jaelin Howell headed the ball backward to defender Midge Purce to calmly slot the ball through traffic and over the line.

Bay FC thought they had equalized five minutes later when midfielder Kennedy Fuller tapped through a headed assist by forward Cristiana Girelli inside the box. A lengthy controversial VAR review brought the score back for offside, keeping the visitors early advantage intact. The club tested Gotham FC throughout the remainder of the half to get the goal back, forcing three saves out of opposing keeper Shelby Hogan.

Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz saved what could have been a second goal by the visitors shortly after the halftime break. A long passing sequence put the ball at the feet of forward Sam Kerr who sent a shot towards the far post, but an all-out dive saw Silkowitz get her fingertips to the ball to knock it off course just enough to avoid the target.

A near own-goal came close to doubling the visitors advantage near the hour mark. Gotham FC forward Jordynn Dudley drove inside before letting loose a shot at goal, but saw her effort take a sudden deflection towards the near post and trickle just inches wide of frame past Silkowitz's outstretched dive. Silkowitz finished with nine saves on the night, her second-highest total of the season after the 12 she tallied at Gotham FC in April.

Defender Abby Dahlkemper earned an ovation from a raucous crowd in the 84th minute as she entered off the bench for defender Joelle Anderson. Activated from maternity leave earlier in the day after welcoming her first child in February, it marked her first NWSL appearance since June 2025. The two-time NWSL champion and 2019 World Cup winner became the fifth player to return from maternity leave this season, joining Chicago Stars forward Mallory Swanson, Portland Thorns FC forward Sophia Wilson, Kansas City Current midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo, Angel City FC forward Claire Emslie, and Washington Spirit midfielder Andi Sullivan.

Bay FC came close to an equalizer shortly after Dahlkemper entered the match. A long cross played forward brought the opposing keeper off her line, who punched it away but not further than defender Maddie Moreau trailing on the back side. Moreau directed her first touch at frame with an open goal, but Gotham FC's backline recovered to send away the chance and keep their shutout intact.

Bay FC closes out its busy stretch of three matches in eight days this coming Saturday, August 1 as Seattle Reign FC visits the Bay Area. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on ION as the back half of an NWSL doubleheader. Tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.

Bay FC v Gotham FC

July 29, 2026

PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

Kickoff: 7:13 p.m. PT

Weather: 75 degrees, clear

Attendance: 12,178

Discipline

BAY - Moreau (caution) 60'

GFC - Lavelle (caution) 81'

Scoring Summary

GFC - Purce (Howell) 2'

Goals 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 0 0

Gotham FC 1 0 0

Starting Lineups

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Moreau (Barry 89', Anderson (Dahlkemper 84'), Cometti, Collins (C), Bebar, Hutton, Fuller (Conti 84'), Lema, Girelli (Huff 76'), Pfeiffer

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Gilchrist, Hubly, Boade, Bailey

Gotham FC: Hogan, Davidson (C), Purce (Bruninha 45'), Carter, Dudley, Howell (Torres 87'), McCaskill, Lavelle (Cook 90+5'), Reiten (Freeman 87'), Shaw, Kerr (Kitahata 79')

Unused Substitutes: Wy, Schupansky, Sommer, Katrin-Berger







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 30, 2026

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