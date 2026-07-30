Spirit Stays Atop Table with 1-0 Win in Utah

Published on July 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Sandy, Utah - The Washington Spirit won its 11th match of the 2026 regular season by way of a 1-0 scoreline in Utah after a lengthy weather delay on Wednesday night. Washington remains in first place on the NWSL table with 36 points through 17 matches and has wrapped up its schedule of midweek matches for the year.

Though Utah took three shots in the opening ten minutes of the match, the Spirit maintained 68% possession through the first 15. Washington put together a strong attacking chance in the 23rd minute when Paige Metayer, starting again at forward, sent a great cross to a driving Trinity Rodman but Rodman fired her shot wide. Shortly after this, the match entered a weather delay due to lightning in the area.

After about an hour and 20 minutes of delay, play resumed and the Spirit got on the board almost immediately. Just five minutes of match time after Metayer and Rodman combined for a chance in the final third, the two linked up once again. Metayer fired a cross into the six-yard box for Rodman who beat her defender to the far post and poked the ball home for the 1-0 lead. The goal represented Rodman's eighth goal and 13th goal contribution of the season with all coming over the last 12 matches. The play also represented Metayer's tenth goal contribution in a Spirit kit.

Rodman connected with forward Sofia Cantore late in the first half as Washington looked to extend its lead. The winger found herself on a breakaway down the pitch and fed Cantore to her side but Cantore's ensuing shot went wide left. Shortly after, the halftime whistle blew and the sides headed inside for another break.

Defender Kate Wiesner entered the match in relief of Élisabeth Tsé on the back line to start the second half. Utah flipped the script from the start of the match and controlled much of possession in the final 45. The home side attempted five shots, including one on target to force a save by Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, over the first 15 minutes of the second half. Washington sent midfielder Andi Sullivan and forward Claudia Martínez into the match in the 70th minute to replace Rebeca Bernal and Cantore, respectively, as the Spirit looked to close out the match. Utah was able to hold Washington without a shot for 30 minutes of match action until midfielder Leicy Santos fired an attempt wide from outside the box in the 72nd minute.

In the final ten minutes of the match, forward Tamara Bolt replaced Sullivan who went down with a knock and defender Madison Haugen entered the match for Rodman, officially making her NWSL debut in the 87th minute. Washington stood strong in the defending third despite a loose ball in the box and shot on target by Utah in the third minute of second half stoppage time, sealing the side's eighth clean sheet of the year. Rodman's goal would prove to be the tenth match-winner of her regular season career, just three days after the forward delivered the tenth match-winning assist of her regular season career.

Next up, the Spirit will return home to Audi Field for a matchup with San Diego Wave FC on Sunday, August 2. The match will kick off at 4 p.m. EDT and air on CBS Sports Network.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Utah Royals FC vs. Washington Spirit

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2025

Venue: America First Field (Sandy, Utah)

Kickoff: 9 p.m. EDT

Weather: Cloudy, high-70s

Lineups:

UTA: 1 - Mandy McGlynn; 14 - Nuria Rábano; 18 - Kaleigh Riehl (22 - Miyabi Moriya, 65'); 8 - Kate Del Fava; 2 - Tatumn Milazzo; 17 - Ana Tejada (99 - Madison Hammond, 79'); 11 - Mina Tanaka (9 - Lara Prašnikar, 87'); 10 - Narumi Miura; 24 - Cloé Lacasse; 21 - Kiana Palacios (4 - Paige Cronin, 65'); 5 - Cece Delzer (30 - Alexa Spaanstra, 79')

Unused Substitutes: 23 - Mia Justus; 6 - Kameron Simmonds; 15 - Dayana Pierre-Louis; 16 - Courtney Brown

WAS: 18 - Sandy MacIver; 14 - Gabrielle Carle; 24 - Esme Morgan; 9 - Tara Rudd; 5 - Élisabeth Tsé (6 - Kate Wiesner, 46'); 10 - Leicy Santos; 4 - Rebeca Bernal (12 - Andi Sullivan, 70' (16 - Tamara Bolt, 85')); 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 2 - Trinity Rodman (35 - Madison Haugen, 86'); 27 - Sofia Cantore (11 - Claudia Martínez, 70'); 26 - Paige Metayer

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sara Wojdelko; 31 - Kaylie Collins; 29 - Emma Gaines-Ramos; 34 - Molly Skurcenski

Stats Summary: UTA / WAS

Shots: 19 / 6

Shots On Goal: 4 / 3

Saves: 1 / 4

Fouls: 19 / 12

Offsides: 1 / 0

Misconduct Summary:

UTA - Paige Cronin - 90' - Yellow Card







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 30, 2026

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