USL League One Defender of the Year Winner: Jordan Skelton, One Knoxville SC

Published on November 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

USL League One announced today that One Knoxville SC's Jordan Skelton had been voted the 2025 USL League One Defender of the Year, with the One Knox original earning the award after leading a stellar defensive campaign for the Players' Shield winner.







