USL League One Defender of the Year Winner: Jordan Skelton, One Knoxville SC
Published on November 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
USL League One announced today that One Knoxville SC's Jordan Skelton had been voted the 2025 USL League One Defender of the Year, with the One Knox original earning the award after leading a stellar defensive campaign for the Players' Shield winner.
Check out the One Knoxville SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from November 11, 2025
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Announce 2025 Winter Player Combines - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Triumph Head Coach Rick Wright Retires After Seven Seasons with Club - Greenville Triumph SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent One Knoxville SC Stories
- Preview: Knoxville Hosts Semi-Final Clash against FC Naples
- Knoxville Advances to the Semi-Final After Club's First Playoff Win
- Knoxville Earns First Trophy in Club History
- Knoxville Hosts Greenville with Chance to Earn First Trophy in Club History
- One Knoxville Return to No. 1 with One Match to Go