Used Equipment & Merchandise Sale on April 25

April 22, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs will be hosting their annual used equipment sale along with select merchandise on Thursday, April 25 in Berglund Coliseum from 5:00-6:30. During this time, shopping will be available in-person only. Sale will take place at merchandise between Gates 3 and 4. Please use Gate 1 to enter.

From April 29 to May 3, the sale will continue online only with remaining inventory. The front office will be closed next week; orders may be picked up beginning May 6 at 10:00 A.M.

