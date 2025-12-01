USA Eagle Paddy Ryan Joins the Seattle Seawolves for the 2026 Campaign

Published on December 1, 2025

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We are pleased to announce the signing of USA international Backrow Paddy Ryan for the 2026 Major League Rugby season. A high-caliber backrow with experience across the English Premiership, RFU Championship, and international test rugby, Ryan strengthens our back row with proven physicality, elite work rate, and a professional pedigree that aligns with the standards of Seattle rugby.

Head Coach Allen Clarke said, "We're thrilled to welcome Paddy to the Seawolves! Paddy brings a unique combination of leadership, athleticism, work ethic, and competitive spirit that perfectly aligns with the Seawolves' identity. We're excited to see the impact he'll make on the field for the 2026 MLR season!"

Ryan arrives in Seattle with a well-established rugby résumé built across some of the toughest competitions in the world. Raised in Ireland, he progressed through the renowned Leinster development pathway before signing with the Northampton Saints in the English Premiership. During his time with the club, he helped the Saints secure the 2019 Premiership Cup, showcasing his ability to perform at elite levels.

He continued his career in the RFU Championship with Coventry, Bedford Blues, the Cornish Pirates, and Ampthill, earning consistent minutes and establishing himself as a dynamic loose backrow capable of contributing across the park.

Eligible for the USA through his father, Ryan made his USA Eagles debut in 2023, earning his first cap in a victory over Romania. He later represented the United States in the 2024 Pacific Nations Cup and was included in the Eagles' squad for their November internationals.

His international experience adds valuable leadership and preparation standards to the Seawolves environment as we continue strengthening our roster for 2026.

Ryan joined the San Diego Legion midway through the 2024 season and made an immediate impact. Across two years with the club, he established himself as a reliable contributor in both attack and defense, finishing with:

15 MLR appearances

6 starts

213 meters gained

158 tackles completed

His defensive work rate and contact discipline stood out across both seasons, earning respect within one of MLR's most competitive backrow.

Ryan adds size, versatility, and intelligence to the Seawolves group. His background in elite professional systems, combined with test-match experience, allows him to elevate the standards around him and contribute immediately in key moments throughout the season.

As we continue to build a roster capable of competing for championships, adding an experienced, battle-tested player like Paddy Ryan positions us for success. His work ethic, physical profile, and international background fit the mold of players who thrive in Seattle and elevate those around them.

We look forward to welcoming Paddy to the Pacific Northwest and beginning the next chapter of his career with the Seawolves.

Welcome to Seattle, Paddy Ryan. Together We Hunt.







