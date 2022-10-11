Upgraded LED Technology Coming to South Bend Cubs from Daktronics

BROOKINGS, S.D. - Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has partnered with the South Bend Cubs to design, manufacture and install new LED displays for the 2023 baseball season. The new main video display will feature a 128% increase in size over the previous display. The main display and auxiliary board will be installed at Four Winds Field in South Bend, Indiana, this coming spring.

"As we continue to improve the fan experience at Four Winds Field, this state-of-the-art video board will not only improve the game-day atmosphere but will provide new opportunities for the many other community events held at the ballpark throughout the year," said South Bend Cubs Chairman & Owner Andrew Berlin.

"The City of South Bend is proud to have first class facilities and first-class partners like Daktronics and Andrew Berlin," said the Executive Director for South Bend Venue Parks and Arts Aaron Perri. "This is not only an investment in our ballpark, it's an investment in overall community and economic development."

The main display will measure approximately 38.5 feet high by 75.5 feet wide and will use 1.1+ million pixels to engage and entertain audiences at Four Winds Field. After replacing their original display that measured 23 feet high by 54 feet wide, the new main display will be the largest in the Midwest League at approximately 2,907 square feet. The display also features industry-leading environmental protection to ensure it operates as expected in the Indiana weather.

In addition to the main display, an auxiliary board will be installed along the seating fascia to supplement messaging for all in attendance. The auxiliary display will measure approximately 7 feet high by 12 feet wide. Both displays will feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver excellent image clarity and contrast for viewers.

"The new display will bring in a new era of visuals at the ballpark for the South Bend Cubs and we're excited to be a part of it," said Daktronics Sales Representative Daryl Mihal. "The size increase of the main display along with the new auxiliary board will be great additions to an already awesome game-day experience."

Daktronics will also be including a complete Show Control solution. This industry-leading control system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a powerful yet user-friendly production solution. For more information on Show Control, visit www.daktronics.com/show.

In addition to the equipment installation, the South Bend Cubs will also receive a content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company's beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has integrated LED super systems in nearly 60 percent of all professional sports facilities in the United States and Canada. For more information on what Daktronics can provide, visit www.daktronics.com/professionalsports.

