Update on 2020 Holiday Pop-Up Market

The High Point Rockers and SAVVY Vendors have issued the following statement regarding the upcoming Holiday Pop-Up Market at Truist Point.

"Due to the growing spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina, the High Point Rockers and SAVVY Vendors have made the decision to postpone the Holiday Pop-Up Market originally scheduled for Saturday, November 28th and Sunday, November 29th. The outdoor shopping event will move to a to be determined date in the Spring of 2021. An announcement on that date will be made once a decision is made."

