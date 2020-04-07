Update for All USA Softball Ticket PurchasersÃÂ

Dear ticket holder and USA Softball fan,

Greetings. I hope you are staying safe.

In our last e-mail we informed you that USA Softball canceled our April 25 date.

Today USA Softball has announced the cancelation of all originally scheduled 2020 stops on the "Stand Beside Her" tour, presented by Major League Baseball (MLB), due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

We understand the disappointment that may come with this decision as we have waited 12 years to see the sport of softball return to the Olympic stage and have a U.S. Olympic Softball Team come to our city. Although the wait for our sport's return to the Olympic Games has been delayed a bit longer, we can't wait to watch these resilient athletes get back on the field when the day finally comes.

Unfortunately, there are still a lot of moving pieces and discussions to be had before we can determine if we will be able to bring the U.S. Olympic Softball Team back to Midland.

With the Tokyo Olympic Games now scheduled for July 23-August 8, 2021, that helps us to determine the possibility to potentially host the U.S. Olympic Softball Team at a future date.

I am confident that we will find a date as we are working closely with USA Softball on a date later in the summer of 2020 or a Spring/Summer date in 2021.

Please give us time to work out a new date once the Olympic Team gets back to us with options. If you have any questions, please email me. Thank you for your patience and support of the USA Softball Women's National Team, and we look forward to providing more answers when available.

Thank you,

Ryan Artzer

Ticket Manager

