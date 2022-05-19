Upcoming Games and Promotions at Volcanoes Stadium

May 19, 2022 - Mavericks Independent Baseball League (Mavericks) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release







Thursday 19-May Throwback Thursday 1/2 Price Draft Beer and Fountain Soda until end of 3rd inning!

Gates open at 5:30pm

Friday 20-May Business Persons Afternoon Day Game 1pm. Network and Have Fun at the same time - work at the Stadium. Your business card is worth $5 Off any lower level box seat for the afternoon game! In honor of the Volcanoes 25th Anniversary the 6:35pm game will be the first ever Family Friday. Your entire family can attend the 6:35pm game for just $25 Friday and receive lower level box seat tickets. Just e-mail family@mavsleague.com for your Family Voucher.

Saturday 21-May Signing Saturday Meet the Players and get FREE Autographs. Players will be available after the 1pm game and before the 6:35pm game to greet fans and sign autographs & pose for photos.

Come meet the players!

Sunday 22-May Senior Sunday - special game time is 5:05pm. Seniors can receive a lower level box seat for just $5 by emailing seniors@mavsleague.com for a $5 admission voucher (a savings of $11 off normal walkup admission prices).

Senior Sunday is compliments of Jerusha Malaer of Senior Nation Real Estate John L. Scott.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday 26-May Throwback Thursday 1/2 Price Draft Beer and Fountain Soda until end of 3rd inning!

Gates open at 5:30pm

Friday 27-May Cy Young Award Winner Los Angeles Dodgers great Eric Gagne Appears - Free Autographs. Get your tickets NOW for this game at mavsleague.com or by calling 503.390.2225

Follow the Volcanoes on twitter and/or facebook by clicking on the links below:

Volcanoes Stadium ~ 6700 Field of Dreams Way NE Keizer, OR 97303 ~ 503-390-2225 If you wish to unsubscribe to this e-mail please CLICK HERE

Upcoming Games and Promotions at Volcanoes Stadium

Thursday 19-May Throwback Thursday 1/2 Price Draft Beer and Fountain Soda until end of 3rd inning!

Gates open at 5:30pm

Friday 20-May Business Persons Afternoon Day Game 1pm. Network and Have Fun at the same time - work at the Stadium. Your business card is worth $5 Off any lower level box seat for the afternoon game! In honor of the Volcanoes 25th Anniversary the 6:35pm game will be the first ever Family Friday. Your entire family can attend the 6:35pm game for just $25 Friday and receive lower level box seat tickets. Just e-mail family@mavsleague.com for your Family Voucher.

Saturday 21-May Signing Saturday Meet the Players and get FREE Autographs. Players will be available after the 1pm game and before the 6:35pm game to greet fans and sign autographs & pose for photos.

Come meet the players!

Sunday 22-May Senior Sunday - special game time is 5:05pm. Seniors can receive a lower level box seat for just $5 by emailing seniors@mavsleague.com for a $5 admission voucher (a savings of $11 off normal walkup admission prices).

Senior Sunday is compliments of Jerusha Malaer of Senior Nation Real Estate John L. Scott.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday 26-May Throwback Thursday 1/2 Price Draft Beer and Fountain Soda until end of 3rd inning!

Gates open at 5:30pm

Friday 27-May Cy Young Award Winner Los Angeles Dodgers great Eric Gagne Appears - Free Autographs. Get your tickets NOW for this game at mavsleague.com or by calling 503.390.2225

• Discuss this story on the Mavericks Independent Baseball League message board...





Mavericks Independent Baseball League Stories from May 19, 2022

Upcoming Games and Promotions at Volcanoes Stadium - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.