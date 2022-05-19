NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Upcoming Games and Promotions at Volcanoes Stadium

May 19, 2022 - Mavericks Independent Baseball League (Mavericks) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release


Thursday 19-May Throwback Thursday 1/2 Price Draft Beer and Fountain Soda until end of 3rd inning!

Gates open at 5:30pm

Friday 20-May Business Persons Afternoon Day Game 1pm. Network and Have Fun at the same time - work at the Stadium. Your business card is worth $5 Off any lower level box seat for the afternoon game! In honor of the Volcanoes 25th Anniversary the 6:35pm game will be the first ever Family Friday. Your entire family can attend the 6:35pm game for just $25 Friday and receive lower level box seat tickets. Just e-mail family@mavsleague.com for your Family Voucher.

Saturday 21-May Signing Saturday Meet the Players and get FREE Autographs. Players will be available after the 1pm game and before the 6:35pm game to greet fans and sign autographs & pose for photos.

Come meet the players!

Sunday 22-May Senior Sunday - special game time is 5:05pm. Seniors can receive a lower level box seat for just $5 by emailing seniors@mavsleague.com for a $5 admission voucher (a savings of $11 off normal walkup admission prices).

Senior Sunday is compliments of Jerusha Malaer of Senior Nation Real Estate John L. Scott.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday 26-May Throwback Thursday 1/2 Price Draft Beer and Fountain Soda until end of 3rd inning!

Gates open at 5:30pm

Friday 27-May Cy Young Award Winner Los Angeles Dodgers great Eric Gagne Appears - Free Autographs. Get your tickets NOW for this game at mavsleague.com or by calling 503.390.2225

Follow the Volcanoes on twitter and/or facebook by clicking on the links below:

Volcanoes Stadium ~ 6700 Field of Dreams Way NE Keizer, OR 97303 ~ 503-390-2225 If you wish to unsubscribe to this e-mail please CLICK HERE

Upcoming Games and Promotions at Volcanoes Stadium

Thursday 19-May Throwback Thursday 1/2 Price Draft Beer and Fountain Soda until end of 3rd inning!

Gates open at 5:30pm

Friday 20-May Business Persons Afternoon Day Game 1pm. Network and Have Fun at the same time - work at the Stadium. Your business card is worth $5 Off any lower level box seat for the afternoon game! In honor of the Volcanoes 25th Anniversary the 6:35pm game will be the first ever Family Friday. Your entire family can attend the 6:35pm game for just $25 Friday and receive lower level box seat tickets. Just e-mail family@mavsleague.com for your Family Voucher.

Saturday 21-May Signing Saturday Meet the Players and get FREE Autographs. Players will be available after the 1pm game and before the 6:35pm game to greet fans and sign autographs & pose for photos.

Come meet the players!

Sunday 22-May Senior Sunday - special game time is 5:05pm. Seniors can receive a lower level box seat for just $5 by emailing seniors@mavsleague.com for a $5 admission voucher (a savings of $11 off normal walkup admission prices).

Senior Sunday is compliments of Jerusha Malaer of Senior Nation Real Estate John L. Scott.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday 26-May Throwback Thursday 1/2 Price Draft Beer and Fountain Soda until end of 3rd inning!

Gates open at 5:30pm

Friday 27-May Cy Young Award Winner Los Angeles Dodgers great Eric Gagne Appears - Free Autographs. Get your tickets NOW for this game at mavsleague.com or by calling 503.390.2225

Check out the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Mavericks Independent Baseball League message board...

Mavericks Independent Baseball League Stories from May 19, 2022


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central