University of Georgia Faces off against Georgia Southern in the CSRA

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: SRP Park, in partnership with the University of Georgia (Southeastern Conference) and Georgia Southern University (Sun Belt Conference), is excited to host the first SRP Park College Showcase Baseball game of 2023 on Tuesday, March 7th. The University of Georgia will be the home team with first pitch is slated for 6:35PM. Gates will open at 5:00PM.

"This event has become an annual tradition that has grown every year and we look forward to kicking off Spring at SRP Park by welcoming the University of Georgia and Georgia Southern University to a battle on the river," stated Tom Denlinger, GreenJackets Vice President. "SRP Park is one the premier entertainment destinations in the area and we look forward to the CSRA supporting this event and packing the park!"

SRP Park, the University of Georgia & Georgia Southern University will open up VIP ticket sales to GreenJackets Season Seat Members, Sponsors & both Georgia Southern University and UGA Season Ticket Holders starting Monday, January 23rd. UGA and Georgia Southern University Season Seat holders will receive correspondence from their respective schools.

Individual tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 27th at 10AM at the SRP Park Box Office and online at www.greenjacketsbaseball.com.

Ticket Pricing for Georgia Southern v. University of Georgia game:

WOW! Club- $28

The Miracle Dealer's Lounge- $28

VIP Loge Box- $20

SRP Federal Credit Union Premier Box- $20

Batter's Box- $16

Dugout Reserved- $14

Reserved- $13

General Admission/SRO: $11

GreenJackets Information on reserving seats for Georgia Southern v. Georgia game:

Monday, January 23rd and 10am: Pre-Sale will open up for 2023 GreenJackets Full Season Ticket Members, Full Season Ticket Holders & Sponsors, Georgia Southern Season Ticket Holders and University of Georgia Season Ticket Holders, Alumni & Booster Clubs

Tuesday, January 24th at 10am: Pre-Sale will open up for 2023 GreenJackets Half Season Ticket Holders

Wednesday, January 25th at 10am: Pre-Sale will open up for 2023 GreenJackets 20-Game Holders

Thursday, January 26th at 10am: Pre-Sale will open up for 2023 GreenJackets Founding Partners

VIP Sales will cease on Thursday, January 26th at 11:59pm

VIP Sales do not guarantee your GreenJackets Season Seat location

