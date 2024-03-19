United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Joining Forces with the Mighty Mussels for a 'Star Wars'-Themed Fundraiser

FORT MYERS, Fla. - United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades and the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are joining forces in a galaxy not so far, far away for an exciting 'Star Wars'-themed baseball game and fundraiser on Saturday, April 27.

United for a Cause, taking place at Hammond Stadium, will feature costume character appearances and specialty jerseys worn by Mussels players. Jerseys will be available for auction to benefit United Way.

Gates for the game open at 5 p.m. with first pitch at 6:05 p.m.

Tickets start at $15.00 at https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/UnitedLee and for every ticket sold, $5.00 will be donated to United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades. Enjoy a great night of baseball under the lights with family and friends, all for a worthy cause. Sponsorships are still available! If you are interested, please contact Barbara Alderson at 239-600-6283 or BAlderson@UnitedWayLee.org.

