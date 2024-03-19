Former Threshers Lead the Way in Camp-Opening Win

March 19, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - 2023 Threshers Bryson Ware reached three times in four at-bats and Aidan Miller capped a five-run fifth inning with a three-run blast as the Philadelphia Phillies prospects opened up their minor league camp with an 8-1 win over the Detroit Tigers prospects. Minor League Training Camp continues every day for the next two weeks at the Carpenter Complex.

After each starter retired the side in order in the first innings, Phillies catcher Eduardo Taít singled on the first pitch of the second inning. He advanced to second on a groundout and then scored on a Hendry Mendez single to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Mendez continued the scoring with a leadoff triple in the fifth before scoring on a single by Ware to double the Phillies' lead.

The next batter, Jordan Viars, drew a walk before advancing to second on an opposite-field single by Keaton Anthony. Emaarion Boyd moved him to third on a fielder's choice. With outs in the inning, Aidan Miller hit a no-doubt home run to left to clear the bases and extend the lead to 5-0.

Detroit's 2023 second-rounder Max Anderson hit a solo home run in the sixth to give the Tigers their only run, but the Phillies responded in the seventh inning. Ware led off the frame with a single and advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt. Cole Moore walked and advanced to second on a balk, shifting Ware to third base. This proved costly when Ezra Farmer grounded a ball up the middle deep in the infield dirt. Ware scampered home and beat the throw from second base to score his second run of the game. Moore scored on a wild pitch during the next at-bat to bring the Phillies' lead to 8-1.

The final innings didn't add any more runs, with two walks to Ware and Gavin Tonkel providing the only offense for the Phillies after the seventh frame. Philadelphia's pitching staff did not allow a baserunner after the home run to help seal an 8-1 victory and start Minor League Spring Training on a high note.

Micah Ottenbreit pitched 2.0 scoreless and hitless frames with two strikeouts in the start. Jose Alvarado allowed one hit and struck out two in 1.0 inning of relief. Braeden Fausnaught earned the win in 2.0 shutout frames, allowing three hits and walking two. Cam Wynne allowed one run on one hit and struck out one batter in 2.0 innings. Ethan Chenault finished the final 2.0 frames in order, retiring all six batters he faced and striking out two.

You can purchase Phillies Spring Training and Threshers tickets at by calling the BayCare Ballpark Ticket office at 727-467-4457 or visiting our website at threshersbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from March 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.