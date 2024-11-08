United Football League to Host Final Showcase in Mansfield
November 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
Arlington Renegades News Release
ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League will hold their final player showcase in Mansfield, TX, at Vernon Newsom Stadium (3700 E Broad Street, Mansfield, TX 76063), Sunday, Nov. 10.
The showcases are for prospective football players looking for a chance to exhibit their skills in front of UFL coaches, personnel directors and several UFL players.
