United Football League to Host Final Showcase in Mansfield

November 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League will hold their final player showcase in Mansfield, TX, at Vernon Newsom Stadium (3700 E Broad Street, Mansfield, TX 76063), Sunday, Nov. 10.

The showcases are for prospective football players looking for a chance to exhibit their skills in front of UFL coaches, personnel directors and several UFL players.

