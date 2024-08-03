Union Omaha vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Second-place Union Omaha, fourth-place Forward Madison FC combine for quartet of second-half goals in thrilling 2-2 draw at Werner Park capped off by former Owl, Jacob Crull, netting equalizer for 'Mingos in fifth minute of stoppage time.

United Soccer League One Stories from August 3, 2024

