Union Omaha vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Second-place Union Omaha, fourth-place Forward Madison FC combine for quartet of second-half goals in thrilling 2-2 draw at Werner Park capped off by former Owl, Jacob Crull, netting equalizer for 'Mingos in fifth minute of stoppage time.
