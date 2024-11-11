Union Omaha Is Finals-Bound Yet Again

November 11, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

It's a great day to be a Búho, and hopefully by the time Sunday's over, it'll have been a great week to be one as well as a great week to be in the Omaha sports community.

Last Week:

Above all else, defender Mechack Jérôme, his wife Sandra, and a close relative are still on the road to recovery after the home explosion a couple weeks ago, but they are progressing in their respective recoveries. Union Omaha's GoFundMe is still running strong, with over $44,000 donated to help with their medical expenses and to support their children.

In addition, at Saturday's match there was a charity raffle organized by coaches and players' wives, with prizes including a Jordan Larson + John Cook signed volleyball, a Duncan McGuire signed jersey + meet & greet, and Creighton signed gear + tickets.

There is also a GoFundMe for the other tenants of that duplex, who were displaced from their home after the explosion.

As for the match itself, Union Omaha came back from an early deficit to defeat old rivals Greenville Triumph 2-1, meaning they have advanced to their third USL League One Final in their five years of existence. An 8th minute put the Owls behind the 8-ball almost from the off, but a goal and an assist by veteran attacker Aarón Gómez powered the home side to the precipice of a record-setting title.

Players continued to wear #2 for Jérôme on their warm-up tops, and after the game-winning goal, one could see Jérôme's jersey being held high from the sideline.

Looking Forward:

The USL League One Final will take place at Werner Park on Sunday, November 17th at 2pm. #1 seeded Union Omaha will be going up against #7 seed Spokane Velocity, an expansion club who stomped out #2 Northern Colorado Hailstorm 3-0 before defeating #3 Forward Madison on penalty kicks after 120 minutes of scoreless soccer.

A win for Union Omaha would be historic. The Owls would become the first team in USL League One history to win a second USL League One title, adding a second star to their crest.

This iteration of Union Omaha has two players who were on the team the last time they won the league: captain and goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu, and Omaha-native defender Blake Malone.

The Owls return to training on Wednesday from 10 AM to approximately noon, and will maintain that schedule through the week until match day. Reach out to me if you'd like to interview a player or member of staff, and/or if you want to to drop by Werner Park this week to catch training or any personnel you'd like to speak with. For the big game on Sunday, shoot us a credential request here to attend. I am available for any questions or requests you may have throughout the week.

