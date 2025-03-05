Unbelievable Try Saving Tackle
March 5, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Chicago Hounds YouTube Video
@TheNewEnglandFreeJacksare about to score, but then.... Noah Brown produced this excellent try-saving tackle for @ChicagoHoundsRugbyMLR in Week 3
Watch the full match replay from Week 3 of MLR's 2025 season and stream all MLR matches live on ESPN+: https://bit.ly/MLRESPN
Outside of the US/SSA on: www.therugbynetwork.com
