UFL Best Defensive Plays of Week 4: Protection Plays: United Football League
April 23, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video
Check out the top defensive plays from Week 4, brought to you by Progressive.
#UFLonFox #UFL #Week4
Check out the United Football League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from April 23, 2025
- Stallions vs Showboats Game Preview - Birmingham Stallions
- Arlington Corner Ajene Harris Named Week Four Ortho Defensive Player of the Week by the UFL - Arlington Renegades
- United Football League Announces Week Four Players of the Week - UFL
- 2025 San Antonio Brahmas Fiesta Medals Available this Week - San Antonio Brahmas
- United Football League Unveils Corporate Partnership Roster for 2025 Season - UFL
- Roughnecks Huddle-Up for Education with Special Initiatives for Local Teachers, Students - Houston Roughnecks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.