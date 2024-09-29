Two Red-Hot Strikers Go Head-To-Head on Monday Night

September 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Hundal vs. Dyer

The two most in-form strikers in the Canadian Premier League meet 24 hours from now in Winnipeg in one of the most important matches of the season. Will Valour FC or Pacific FC come out on top?

OneSoccer

