Two Red-Hot Strikers Go Head-To-Head on Monday Night
September 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Valour FC YouTube Video
Hundal vs. Dyer
The two most in-form strikers in the Canadian Premier League meet 24 hours from now in Winnipeg in one of the most important matches of the season. Will Valour FC or Pacific FC come out on top?
OneSoccer
Check out the Valour FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from September 29, 2024
- Tough Battle Ends in Draw for Atlético Ottawa and Halifax Wanderers FC - Atletico Ottawa
- Atlético Ottawa Once Again Draws Halifax Wanderers FC - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Valour FC Stories
- Valour FC Confirms Kickoff Time for 2024 Regular Season Finale against Cavarly FC
- Valour FC Confirms Roster for Remainder of 2024 CPL Season
- Valour FC vs Halifax FC Match Time Changed
- Valour FC Retain U SPORTS Rights for Facchineri
- Valour FC Signs Forward Loic Kwemi and Midfielder Safwane Mlah