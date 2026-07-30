Two Extra-Base Hits for Salas in El Paso Debut

Published on July 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







El Paso designated hitter Ethan Salas had three hits and a walk in his first Triple-A game Wednesday, as the Chihuahuas lost to the Albuquerque Isotopes 9-7 in 10 innings. Salas hit a double in his first at-bat and later hit a two-run triple and a single.

Colorado Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle played center field for the Isotopes on MLB Injury Rehab and went 3-for-5 with a three-run, game-tying home run in the top of the seventh. Carlos Rodríguez, Marcos Castañon, Romeo Sanabria and Blake Hunt had two hits each for the Chihuahuas.

Albuquerque has won the first two games of the series. The Chihuahuas are now 5-6 in extra-inning games, while the Isotopes are 5-0.

Team Records: Albuquerque (12-17, 51-53) El Paso (9-19, 44-59)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque TBA vs. El Paso LHP Jagger Haynes (0-1, 19.29). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Albuquerque 9 El Paso 7 - Wednesday - 10 Innings

WP: Baker (2-3)

LP: Jacob (5-3)

S: None

Time: 3:07

Attn: 4,708







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 30, 2026

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