SAC Postgame Notes 7.29 at TAC

Published on July 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento River Cats (15-14/57-44) 5 at Tacoma Rainiers (12-17/45-59) 4

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game, 5-4...they are now 27-24 on the road, 11-11 in one-run games, 40-18 when scoring first, and 20-13 when committing one error...did not record a home run for the 46th time this season; they are now 19-27 in such games.

Blade Tidwell was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed four runs on five hits, with two walks and three strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work...has fanned 74 batters across 14 starts since May 9, ranking second in all of Triple-A in that span...has walked 27 batters since June 1, ranking third in the PCL since that date.

Reiver Sanmartín earned the win, his third consecutive in as many outings...threw 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing three hits with one strikeout...is the first time he has had three-straight wins in three-straight outings since July 7 (2)-July 14, 2022 with Cincinnati.

Michael Fulmer earned his 10th save of the season, leading the PCL and T-2nd in Triple-A...threw 1.0 hitless innings, allowing one walk and one strikeout.

Turner Hill went 3-for-3 with two RBI singles, his third three-hit-game of the season...extended his hitting streak to 15-straight games, the longest hitting streak by a River Cat this season, and longest active hitting streak in the PCL...he is batting .459 (28-for-61) with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, 11 RBI, six walks, seven stolen bases, a .672 slugging percentage and a 1.179 OPS during his hitting streak dating back to July 8...the last River Cat to have a 15-plus-game hitting streak was Jerar Encarnacion, who hit in 18-straight from July 4-31, 2024...was his team-leading 29th multi-hit game and team-leading 11th multi-RBI game for Sacramento.

Scott Bandura went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 11-straight games, his longest streak since hitting safely in 13-straight games from June 24-July 6, 2025 with High-A Eugene...he is batting .426 (20-for-47) with three doubles, one home run, nine RBI, seven walks, three stolen base, a .500 on-base percentage and a 1.053 OPS during that streak since July 17...also has a 27-game on-base streak dating back to June 25, the longest active on-base streak in the PCL.

Will Brennan went 2-for-4, his 21st multi-hit game...extended his hitting streak to 10-straight games...he is batting .311 (14-for-45) with two doubles, one home run, nine RBI, two walks, two stolen bases, a .340 on-base percentage and a .762 OPS in that span since July 11.

Parks Harber went 2-for-5, his sixth multi-hit game with Sacramento...he has hit safely in 10 of his 11 games with the River Cats, batting .380 (19-for-50) with three doubles, one home run, 10 RBI, three walks, one stolen base, a .426 on-base percentage and a .926 OPS.

Jonah Cox (0-for-3) made his Triple-A debut on major league rehab tonight after having his contract selected by San Francisco directly from Double-A on May 31.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 30, 2026

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