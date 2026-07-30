Reno Aces Announce 2027 Schedule

Published on July 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced their home schedule for the 2027 season at Greater Nevada Field.

The upcoming season will consist primarily of a six-game series each week, with every Monday off as a universal travel/off-day.

The 2027 season officially begins on Friday, March 26 on the road at Round Rock. The Aces' first home game will be Tuesday, March 30 hosting the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, for the first six-game series of the season.

In total, the BLC-Nine will play 16 home games in March and April, 14 home games in May, 14 home games in June, 12 home games in July, eight home games in August, and 11 home games in September.

Season tickets for the 2027 season are officially on sale. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

2027 Reno Aces Home Schedule Key Dates:

March 30th: Home Opener vs. the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners

May 9th: Mother's Day vs. Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants

June 1st-6th: Silver State Showdown vs. Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics

June 20th: Father's Day vs. Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers

July 4th: Fourth of July vs. Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels

August 10th-15th: Series vs. Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants

September 19th: Final game of the season vs. Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners

Reno continues its 2026 campaign at Round Rock this week before returning home next week to host the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, at Greater Nevada Field.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 30, 2026

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