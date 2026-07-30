Isotopes Claim 9-7 Extra-Inning Victory over El Paso

Published on July 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - With the Isotopes trailing, 5-2, in the top of the seventh, Brenton Doyle launched a game-tying, three-run homer. After neither team scored to break the tie in regulation, Albuquerque plated four runs in the top of the 10th frame and held off an El Paso rally in the home half for a 9-7 triumph Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes have won two-straight games and hold a 2-0 series advantage. It's the fifth time the club has held a 2-0 series in 2026 and the second-straight set. Albuquerque is 2-2 over the previous four series when tallying a 2-0 series lead.

-The Isotopes improve to 6-1 in extra innings and 4-0 on the road. It's the second extra-inning win in El Paso this season (also: April 12, 19-12, scored 10 runs in the 10th inning). The club has scored 23 runs in extra-innings, second-most in Triple-A despite playing just seven extra-inning games (most: Memphis, 25 runs, 18 games. The Isotopes are slashing .548/.641/.935 in extras.

-Albuquerque has scored 24 runs over their last two contests after plating just nine tallies in their previous four games.

-Brenton Doyle went 3-for-5 with a homer, double and three RBI. Was his fourth multi-hit contest in his last five games. Is 10-for-21 with three doubles, a homer, five RBI and two walks over five games during current rehab.

-Sterlin Thompson went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, his second-straight three-hit game and sixth contest on the year with at least three knocks. In his last two contests, is 6-for-8 with two doubles, a triple, homer, three walks and three RBI.

-Zac Veen went 1-for-5 with two RBI. Over the first two games of the series is 5-for-10 with four RBI, a triple and homer. Swiped just his second base in his last 25 games.

-Jordan Beck went 1-for-4 with an RBI and double and has a hit in seven-straight games. During stretch is slashing .379/.419/.897 with three doubles, four homers and 10 RBI. Has an extra-base hit in five of seven games.

-Chad Stevens went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. Over his last five games is 10-for-21 with a double, RBI and walk.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Southwest University Park. Albuquerque has not announced a starter while Jagger Haynes is scheduled to take the hill for El Paso.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 30, 2026

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