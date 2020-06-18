Twins Sign Two Pitchers from Incarnate Word

Texarkana, TX - The Texarkana Twins announced today the addition of Brandon Troxler and Steve Hayward to the 2020 roster. Both players will be transferring to Incarnate Word this fall.

Troxler is a redshirt freshman out of Rockwall High School in the Dallas area. He was originally at Wichita State before transferring to the Cardinals. The Rockwall native is a two-way player and hit .349 throughout his high school career and posted a 2.33 ERA in his senior season.

Hayward is a sophomore closer from Flower Mound, TX who spent the previous season with Grayson College. He allowed 0 runs and tallied 12 strikeouts in five appearances for the Vikings, grabbing a win and two saves.

The Twins open the 2020 season at home against the Amarillo Sod Dogs on June 30 at 7:05 PM. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

