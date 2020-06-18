Cane Cutters Sign Two from UNO

Lafayette, La. â The Acadiana Cane Cutters welcome two University of New Orleans arms to their pitching staff this summer as they gear up for the 2020 season. Senior righty Bailey Holstein and sophomore lefty Brandon Mitchell join the Cane Cutters after the spring collegiate season was cut short in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holstein, an Angelina College transfer and Denham Springs native, went 0-2 with a 3.32 ERA during the shortened season with four starts in five appearances as part of the Privateers' starting rotation. In his 2020 debut against Grambling State, Holstein completed an eight- strikeout performance, a season high for the senior.

As a junior in 2019, his first season with UNO, Holstein finished the year with a 2-2 record and a 5.11 ERA, with six starts in 19 appearances. He was third on the team with 56.1 innings pitched, which included 5.2 scoreless against McNeese State on April 12, 2019.

Sophomore lefty Brandon Mitchell went 2-0 with a 0.61 ERA after two starts in five appearances and struck out 15 batters in 14.2 innings during the shortened 2020 season. As a freshman in 2019, Mitchell went 3-4 with a 5.31 ERA with 10 starts in 15 appearances. The lefty completed 61 innings in 2019 and was named Southland Pitcher of the Week after an eight-inning, 10-strikeout outing against Abilene Christian.

The Acadiana Cane Cutters will open the 2020 season at home on Tuesday, June 30 against the Victoria Generals at Fabacher Field. Game time is 7:00pm and thanks to the good people at Linear Controls, admission to Opening Night is complimentary. The Opening Day tailgate party kicks off at 5:30 p.m. All home games will begin at 7:00pm and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. For information on tickets, promotions, advertising, and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters, check out the team's Web site at www.canecuttersbaseball.com, or call the Cane Cutters office at (337) 451-6582.

