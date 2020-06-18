Four TCU Players Sign with Flying Chanclas for 2020 TCL Season

San Antonio, TX - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio are excited to announce today the signing of four more players, all from Texas Christian University, to its roster for the upcoming 2020 Texas Collegiate League season.

Shepherd, a redshirt senior from Upland, CA, was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 performer in 2019. In 126 games (116 starts) for TCU in his career, Shepherd is batting .255 (108-for 424) with 17 doubles, four triples, 17 homers and 62 RBI. The corner infielder had three, three-hit games for the Horned Frogs during the shortened 2020 season.

Brown's addition is a homecoming, as the outfielder grew up in San Antonio, earning three letters at Reagan High School. Brown was a member of the state all-tournament team as a junior and a senior for the Rattlers. His true freshman season at TCU in 2019 was cut short due to injury, causing him to redshirt. However, Brown made his mark in that limited time, earning Big 12 Newcomer of the week (Feb. 18) and Big 12 Academic All-Rookie Team. His 2020 season was highlighted by a three-hit effort at Minnesota on February 22 and a pair of three-run performances.

A pair of pitchers round out the TCU additions to the Chanclas roster. Righty Marcelo Perez enjoyed a strong freshman year in 2019, earning Big 12 All-Freshman and Big 12 Honorable Mention honors. The Laredo, TX native was even better during his six games in 2020, going 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA and nine strikeouts against just two walks over six and a third innings. Austin Krob (Lisbon, IA) is another talented member of the TCU bullpen. In seven games (11.2 IP) this season, the southpaw did not allow a run, while punching out 15 and walking just four.

More info on the Flying Chanclas roster will be announced in the coming days.

San Antonio will open the 2020 TCL season in Amarillo with a three-game set from June 30-July 2. The club's home opener is slated for Friday, July 3 vs. Acadiana. First pitch will be 7:05 PM with a post-game fireworks show to follow.

Social distancing protocols will be in effect during all games at The Wolff. For more information on Wolff Stadium's COVID-19 Readiness Plan and protocols, click https://bit.ly/2BRnd40.

Fans can purchase TCL tickets at www.samissions.com or at the Wolff Stadium Box Office. For TCL questions or more information, please call 210-675-7275.

