Twins Add Three Pitchers from Arkansas Colleges for the 2020 Season

Texarkana, TX - The Texarkana Twins are excited to announce the addition of pitchers Ty Hoecker, River Hunt, and Jacob Bowman.

Hoecker is a left-handed starter from Harding University. Before the season was canceled, he posted a 3-1 record with a 3.21 ERA and 23 strikeouts in five games. He transferred to Harding from Angelina College in Lufkin. He attended Ball High School in Galveston before graduating in 2015.

Hunt is a right-handed relief pitcher from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He tallied 26 strikeouts in 20 innings this season, finishing with a 2.60 ERA. He began his college career at Three Rivers Community College before transferring to Monticello. He is a native of Sherwood, Arkansas.

Bowman is a freshman at Ouachita Baptist University. He attended Conway Christian High Scholl and in 2018 posted an 8-0 record with a 1.73 ERA and 78 strikeouts.

The Twins open the 2020 season at home against the Amarillo Sod Dogs on June 30 at 7:05 PM. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

