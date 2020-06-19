UIW Infield Trio Signs with Flying Chanclas

San Antonio, TX - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio are excited to announce the signing of three players from nearby University of the Incarnate Word to its roster for the upcoming 2020 Texas Collegiate League season.

Grant Smith, a six-foot, 175-pound shortstop, joins the Chanclas roster after having a tremendous freshman season for UIW. In 16 games, Smith batted .339 (19-for-56) with a double, a triple, a homer, 15 RBI and a pair of steals. Prior to his college arrival, Smith led his St. Pius X team to the New Mexico State Championship in 2019.

Ryan Flores and Lee Thomas have been mainstays for the Cardinals program, each appearing in 113 games over their careers. Flores, a Corpus Christi, TX native, hit .335 (71-for-212) with 18 doubles, two triples, 12 homers and 42 RBI in 53 games (49 starts) during the 2019 season. In his shortened 2020 campaign, Flores drove in a team-high 16 RBI. Thomas, who will return to UIW as a grad student, hit .328 (19-for-58) with a team-high 27 total bases in 2020. A Katy, TX native, Thomas starred at Cinco Ranch High School.

San Antonio will open the 2020 TCL season in Amarillo with a three-game set from June 30-July 2. The club's home opener is slated for Friday, July 3 vs. Acadiana.

Social distancing protocols will be in effect during all games at The Wolff. For more information on Wolff Stadium's COVID-19 Readiness Plan and protocols, click https://bit.ly/2BRnd40.

Fans can purchase TCL tickets at www.samissions.com or at the Wolff Stadium Box Office. For TCL questions or more information, please call 210-675-7275.

