Chanclas Add to TCL Roster with Trio from St. Mary's

San Antonio, TX - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio announced this afternoon they have signed three St. Mary's University players for the upcoming 2020 Texas Collegiate League season.

Schmidt made eight appearances (one start) for the Rattlers this season, striking out 12 batters over 12.1 IP and limiting opposing hitters to a .256 AVG. The 6'6" righty played his prep ball at nearby Devine High School, where he was team MVP in 2018 and led his squad to the District Championship.

Fellow hurler Johnny Panatex joins the Chanclas after an impressive shortened 2020 season during which he went 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA. In 16 innings (eight appearances) for the Rattlers, the Pflugerville HS alum fanned 16 against just five walks, while holding opponents to a dismal .214 AVG.

El Paso's Johnny Hernandez is the lone position player of the St. Mary's additions. The middle infielder got off to a sensational start to his 2020 campaign, batting .299 (23-for-77) with a team-high three homers and a team-high tying 34 total bases in his 22 games.

San Antonio will open the 2020 TCL season in Amarillo with a three-game set from June 30-July 2. The club's home opener is slated for Friday, July 3 vs. Acadiana.

Social distancing protocols will be in effect during all games at The Wolff. For more information on Wolff Stadium's COVID-19 Readiness Plan and protocols, click https://bit.ly/2BRnd40.

Fans can purchase TCL tickets at www.samissions.com or at the Wolff Stadium Box Office. For TCL questions or more information, please call 210-675-7275.

