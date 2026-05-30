UFL Dallas Renegades

TV Ties TD Record with 7!

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Dallas Renegades YouTube Video


SEVEN TDs.

Tyler Vaughns ties Cornell Powell for the most touchdown receptions in a single UFL season.

#ufl #highlights #football

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