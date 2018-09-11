Tulsa Outlasts San Antonio in Game 1 Thriller

Keibert Ruiz delivered a clutch, RBI-single in the bottom of the 10th to give Tulsa a 3-2 win over San Antonio in Game 1 of the Texas League Championship Series Tuesday night at ONEOK Field.

The Drillers struck first in Game 1, taking advantage of a wild first inning by right-hander Michel Baez. The top prospect did not allow a hit in the first, but walked a batter and uncorked two wild pitches, the second of which scored Drew Jackson for the game's first run.

San Antonio wasted a 1st and 3rd one out chance in the top of the first, but tied the game at one in the second when Hudson Potts took Tony Gonsolin's 1-1 pitch over the wall in right. In the third, the Missions took their first lead with a productive groundout from catcher Austin Allen.

Baez's wildness returned in the fourth as Tulsa once again plated a run without the help of a hit. The Drillers took advantage of two walks and two hit batsmen to tie the game at two. For Baez, the two scoring innings were the only blemishes on an otherwise impressive night. Despite four wild pitches and four walks, Baez allowed just one hit over five and two-thirds innings, while racking up seven strikeouts.

Ronald Bolanos would get the Missions out of the sixth before Jason Jester worked a perfect seventh. San Antonio missed out on a good scoring chance in the eighth when the stage was set for Allen following one-out hits by Josh Naylor and Kyle Overstreet. However, reliever Shea Spitzbarth induced Allen to bang into a 3-6-1 double play.

The Missions threatened again in the ninth when Peter Van Gansen delivered a clutch one-out ground rule double to right. After a Taylor Kohlwey groundout moved Van Gansen third, Spitzbarth buckled down, escaping the jam by striking out pinch-hitter Webster Rivas.

Game 1 would remain scoreless into extras, where Tulsa quickly seized on its first scoring chance. Pinch-hitter Logan Landon began the frame with a single off left-hander Travis Radke (0-1). Next batter Gavin Lux attempted to lay down a bunt to move Landon into scoring position, but Potts was able to bounce on the ball at third and get the lead runner at second. Lux would move into scoring position himself when Jackson followed with a single to center. That brought up Ruiz, who took Radke's 1-1 pitch into left field, scoring Lux and ending a classic TLCS opener. Layne Somsen (1-0) earned the win in relief.

San Antonio will look to even the series Wednesday with right-hander Emmanuel Ramirez (0-1, 6.00). Tulsa will counter with lefty Ben Holmes (1-0, 0.00). Game 2's first pitch is schedule for 7:05 PM.

Notes: San Antonio pitching combined on 13 strikeouts in Game 1, while allowing just five hits.

