2018 Season Ends, 2019 Season Schedule Released

Little Rock, AR - The Travs finished the season on Sunday, Sept. 9th after they fell in a hard fought game five of the Texas League North Division Championship Series. Having made the playoffs in the first half of the season for the first time since 2008, the Travs had a great season and ended up with a 71-68 record.

The Arkansas Travelers players and staff would like to thank all of our fans for an outstanding season! 2018 was highlighted by a winning team, great promotions, and new concessions. This season saw a first for many new Travs theme nights, including NASA Night, Karaoke night, and Video Game night. Classic promotions returned like clunker car night and midget wrestling, plus over 9,500 fans attended the largest fireworks show ever hosted by the Travs, Pyro in the Park III. Catfish Tuesday was a popular new addition to concessions and fans lined up at the Bacon Station, proving fried bologna and baseball are the perfect match.

The 2019 game date schedule has been released and is available at www.Travs.com along with a 2018 season recap. Be sure to sign up for the Travs Newsletter to stay informed and up to date on all things Travs during the off season. CLICK HERE to sign up. Go TRAVS! #ARTravs

