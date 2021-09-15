Tuesday's Game Suspended; Doubleheader Wednesday

The Wind Surge game on 9/14/21 has been suspended due to weather, and will resume as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, September 15th

Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, with the suspended game scheduled to resume at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for tomorrow's games, or any remaining regular season game. Tickets for Wednesday's game will be valid for both games tomorrow (9/15). Any ticket from tonight MUST be exchanged for a new ticket.

The game originally scheduled for tomorrow (9/15) will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the 4:30 game.

If you have any questions, please give us a call at (316) 221-8000 or email us at [emailÂ protected]

