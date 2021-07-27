Tuesday, July 27 at Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 6:35 PM CT: Blue Wahoos Stadium

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (40-32, T-1st, AA-S South, --) vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (MIA) (37-35, 3rd, AA-S South, -3.0)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Victor Vodnik (0-3, 5.49) vs. RHP Kyle Nicolas (0-0, --)

Game #73 | Home Game #43

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves:

C Carlos Martinez placed on the Mississippi Development List

OF Jefrey Ramos reinstated from the 7-day Injured List

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (MIA) begin a six-game series Tuesday night - the 19th of 30 meetings between the clubs this season. The Wahoos and Braves will meet again at Trustmark Park, August 24-29.

- The South Division rivals began their all-time series in 2012...Pensacola leads the all-time series, 90-87, while holding a 44-36 advantage in games played at Blue Wahoos Stadium. In 2021, the M-Braves hold a 10-8 edge.

SHUCKERS FINISH OFF SWEEP OF M-BRAVES SUNDAY WITH COMEBACK WIN: The M-Braves lost a 3-2 lead in the top of the 8th inning when Alexander Palma hit a 2-out, 2-run single to put the Shuckers up 4-3. The loss stretched the M-Braves' losing streak to eight games. Despite the loss, Hayden Deal logged a quality start with 6.0 innings, two runs, five hits, one walk, six strikeouts on the mound. Drew Lugbauer was 2-for-4 with a double, home run, and three RBI, while Braden Shewmake was 3-for-4 with a double and run scored.

M-BRAVES DROP FIRST SERIES SINCE MAY 16: The M-Braves were swept in a 6-game series to Biloxi, July 20-25, and have lost eight straight games for the first time since dropping eight-straight in 2019, 6/29-7/6. The M-Braves went nine consecutive series without dropping one. Overall, the club is 5-3-4 in series' this season.

LOSING STREAK: The M-Braves are batting .142 and being outscored 52-16 over the eight-game losing streak, posting a 6.04 ERA, and giving up 10 home runs. The longest losing streak in club history is nine games, which has occurred twice - the last being July 30-August 6, 2017, against Mobile and Biloxi.

FIRST TO 40 W'S: The M-Braves became the first Double-A South team to 40 wins on Friday, July 16, at Tennessee, which was the last victory for the club.

36 WINS SINCE MAY 19: Despite the losing streak, since May 19 (starting 4-8), the Braves are 36-22. The 36 wins are T-1st in Double-A.

ON-BASE STREAK ENDS FOR DEAN: Justin Dean saw his team-best on-base streak end on Saturday. The streak which stretched from July 3-23 was the longest on the club this season, breaking the streak set to start the season, reaching base in Mississippi's first 14 games of the season.

RIJO MANIA: Over his last 24 games, Wendell Rijo has a .385 OBP, 4 doubles, 7 home runs, 15 RBI, 18 runs, 13 walks, 3 stolen bases, .273 AVG, and .941 OPS.

THE PRIDE OF POWDER SPRINGS: Trey Harris over his last 34 games since June 9, the Powder Springs, GA native is batting .293 with 4 doubles, 4 home runs, 17 RBI, 20 runs, 10 walks, and .358 OBP. Harris hit just .206 over his first 29 games with just 4 extra-base hits.

TURNAROUND FOR SHEWMAKE: Since June 17, Braden Shewmake is batting .367 with 7 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 17 RBI, and 15 runs scored in his last 21 games. Prior to June 17, in his first 31 games, Shewmake was batting .133.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Shea Langeliers ranks among the league leaders in home runs (T-3rd, 15), slugging (5th, .493), OPS (10th, .818), extra-base hits (T-9th, 23), RBI's (T-12th, 33) and total bases (T-9th, 104). Justin Dean ranks among the leaders in stolen bases (1st, 21), runs (T-10th, 35), triples (T-5th, 3), walks (T-7th, 32), and OBP (7th, .369). Braden Shewmake ranks among the leaders in triples (T-5th, 3). Drew Lugbauer ranks among the leaders in OBP (5th, .370), OPS (5th, .843), and walks (13th, 29). Trey Harris ranks among the leaders in hits (T-9th, 60). Greyson Jenista is 5th in walks (36). Brandon White is T-4th in saves (7). Odalvi Javier ranks among the league leaders in wins (T-4th, 5), ERA (3rd, 3.14), opponent's batting AVG (3rd, .202), WHIP (5th, 1.10), and innings (11th, 63.0). Hayden Deal ranks 6th in innings pitched (69.0), and T-1st in starts (14).

AMONG MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL'S BEST: Bryce Elder is T-8th in MiLB in innings pitched (75.0).

TOPS IN STRIKEOUT PERCENTAGE: Reliever Indigo Diaz over 32.2 innings this season between Rome and Mississippi has allowed, 13 hits, 3 ER, 9 walks, 63 strikeouts, 0 HR, a 0.83 ERA, 0.84 FIP, 17.36 K/9, 51.2% K, 7.8% BB. He ranks 1st in MiLB (min 30 IP) in FIP, K/9, K%, xFIP, 2nd in K-BB%, and 3rd in ERA and AVG.

PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves are T-1st in the league, and are T-3rd in Double-A baseball, with a 3.78 ERA. The 289 runs allowed is the 3rd-fewest in Double-A baseball this season. M-Braves hurlers have served up 45 home run balls, which is the fewest in Double-A baseball, and T-6th fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.57 ERA, ranking 3rd in Double-A baseball. The M-Braves still lead the Double-A South and are 4th in Double-A with a .981 fielding percentage.

DON'T RUN ON SHEA: Shea Langeliers is 22-for-44 in catching opposing base stealers, 50%. His 22 caught stealings are 1st in MiLB, while nine double plays and 48 assists are tops among catchers in minor league baseball.

80 HOME RUNS ON THE YEAR: The M-Braves have 80 home runs so far this season, in 72 games, ranking 3rd in the Double-A South. The M-Braves are almost to the 2019 total (in 139 games) of 87 and have surpassed the total hit at Trustmark Park in 2019 (28 in 70 games) with 34 (42 games). The most home runs in club history were 97 in 2017. The Braves are on pace for 133 home runs in 120 games.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #56 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, RHP Freddy Tarnok (10), RHP Bryce Elder (#11), OF Trey Harris (#12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#13), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (15), INF Greyson Jenista (#17), C.J. Alexander (#18), RHP Spencer Strider (19), INF and OF Justin Dean (#24) are among the Top 30.

M-BRAVES RECORD FOURTH NO-HITTER IN TEAM HISTORY: On Saturday, July 10, Bryce Elder and Daysbel Hernandez combined for the fourth no-hitter in club history, stretching Mississippi's winning streak to six games at the time. Elder went the first 7.0 innings, striking out six and walking four. Hernandez pitched the final 2.0 innings with four strikeouts and one walk. It was the first no-hitter since Ian Anderson and Jeremy Walker combined for one on June 28, 2019, vs. Jackson.

