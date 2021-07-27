Studer Entertainment & Retail Hires Noelle White as Retail Operations Director

Pensacola, FL - Studer Entertainment and Retail announced the hiring of Noelle White as the company's Retail Operations Director on Monday. White will oversee the Bodacious Shops, Bodacious Brew Thru, Bodacious Bookstore, Bubba's Sweet Spot, 5eleven Palafox, and the Bodacious Shops of Block 42 (Janesville, WI).

White, a native of the Gulf Coast for nearly thirty years, brings over two decades of retail experience to Studer Entertainment and Retail. Most recently a District Manager for the Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi region at Harbor Freight Tools, White previously served as a Regional Manager for Pier 1 Imports and District Manager at Bath & Body Works.

"We are thrilled to bring in such a great talent to help our shops improve the quality of life in our community," company president Jonathan Griffith said. "We performed a wide national search to find the most experienced and skilled candidate, and we are so pleased that the best candidate to take our customer experience to the next level was right here in Pensacola."

White will be based in Pensacola while overseeing Studer Entertainment and Retail businesses in both Florida and Wisconsin.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to join the Studer Family of Companies and look forward to supporting our mission both in Northwest Florida and Wisconsin," White said. "It is an honor to be a part of this organization that has such tremendous impact in our community."

Studer Entertainment and Retail is a collection of businesses in northwest Florida and southern Wisconsin owned and operated by Quint and Rishy Studer. United by their goal of improving the quality of life for all in their communities, Studer Entertainment and Retail companies use their profits to support local non-profits, charitable initiatives, and businesses that help our communities successful. The company includes the Bodacious Shops, Bodacious Brew Thru, Bodacious Bookstore & Café, Bubba's Sweet Spot, 5eleven Palafox, Oyster Bay Boutique Hotel, and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in Florida and the Beloit Snappers and Bodacious Shops of Block 42 in Wisconsin.

