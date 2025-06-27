Tucson Saguaros Top the Alpine Cowboys Behind Anthony Manisero 7-6

June 27, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Sam Thomb got the win for the Tucson Saguaros.

On the mound for the Alpine Cowboys it was Jean Reyes who picked up the loss throwing 0 innings.

For the Tucson Saguaros, Anthony Manisero lead the way at the plate going 2-5.

Nate Sanders also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-0.

This game was played in Tucson at Kino Sports Complex on 2025-06-26 at 7:00:00 PM

With the win the Tucson Saguaros move to 19-6 on the season.

Tucson Saguaros play Alpine Cowboys at Kino Sports Complex at 7:00:00 PM on Jun 27 2025.

With the loss the Alpine Cowboys move to 16-10 on the season.

Alpine Cowboys play the Tucson Saguaros at Kino Sports Complex at 7:00:00 PM on Jun 28 2025.







