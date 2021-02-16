Truist Point to Host Youth Soccer Tournament

February 16, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release









Truist Point, home of the High Point Rockers

(High Point Rockers) Truist Point, home of the High Point Rockers(High Point Rockers)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Truist Point will be the marquee venue for the Nike Triad Shootout youth soccer tournament that begins play on Friday, February 19 at multiple Triad area soccer fields. The tournament marks the first soccer competition hosted at Truist Point.

Other sites include the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville and the Phillips Park Soccer Complex in High Point.

Over 50 teams are expected to compete in age groups from U-11 through U-17. Eight champions will be crowned among the classic level soccer clubs that will travel from the Charlotte, Raleigh and Burlington areas as well as local Triad area teams.

Truist Point, home of the High Point Rockers, will host U-11 and U-12 teams on its all-weather Astroturf playing field. Two soccer playing fields will be set up inside Truist Point for games on Saturday and Sunday.

"This is a great opportunity for soccer teams around the state of North Carolina to gain exposure to Truist Point, and the revitalized High Point downtown area," said David Upchurch, Director of Coaching with the Piedmont Triad FC.

The round robin format will guarantee each team three matches and the knockout round contests will be held on Sunday, Feb. 21.

"By hosting soccer, we continue to showcase the versatility of Truist Point," said High Point Rockers President Pete Fisch. "Between professional baseball, amateur sports and entertainment events, Truist Point is transforming downtown High Point and becoming a fixture in the community."

Saturday's matches at Truist Point will run from 8 a.m. until about 6 p.m. Sunday's matches will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude about 2 p.m.

"We have a very impressive collection of talented teams coming to participate in the Nike Triad Shootout," said Piedmont Triad FC Operations Manager Josh Windley. "We look forward to spirited competition throughout the weekend."

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 16, 2021

Truist Point to Host Youth Soccer Tournament - High Point Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.