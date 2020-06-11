Truist Field Set to Open this Friday

June 11, 2020 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release





(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights are excited to welcome the public back to their Uptown Charlotte home beginning this week. With baseball still halted around the country due to COVID-19, the Knights are opening Truist Field (formerly BB&T Ballpark) and the Charlotte Knights Team Store on a limited basis for the first time since hosting a collegiate baseball game on Tuesday, March 10.

"We are very pleased to be able to invite people back to the ballpark at a limited capacity," stated Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer. "Health and safety protocols will be fully enforced and those in attendance can expect to enjoy the atmosphere of the ballpark safely. We look forward to seeing some long-time friends and new faces starting on Friday."

Beginning on Friday, June 12 at 5:00 p.m., Truist Field will open its gates for people to enjoy a fun night out in the Queen City. Those in attendance will be able to eat, drink, and play disc golf on the field beginning at 5:15 PM on Friday night and continuing with several sessions over the weekend. Adhering to the state's health and safety guidelines, each session offers limited availability and reservations with pre-payment required. For more information and to book a reservation, people are advised to go to CharlotteKnights.com. Disc golf is presented by Another Round Disc Golf.

Starting next week, the Knights will also be accommodating small groups for batting practice sessions on select weekdays and additional programming that will offered to the public. More information on those opportunities will be announced through the team's website, social media, and email communication.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.