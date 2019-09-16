Triple-A Baseball, Allegiant Announce Historic On-Field Jersey Partnership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - This year's Triple-A™ National Championship Game will be played on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tennessee, at the home of the Memphis Redbirds. As part of this year's championship celebration, Triple-A Baseball and Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT), the "Official Airline of Minor League Baseball," have announced a partnership that will make Allegiant the first on-field jersey patch partner in Triple-A National Championship Game history.

Played annually in its current format since 2006, the Triple-A National Championship Game presented by Ephesus Sports Lighting pits the winner of the Pacific Coast League™ against the winner of the International League™ in a one-game, winner-take-all showdown for Triple-A supremacy.

The game will be televised live nationally on FS1 and available for live streaming on the FOX Sports app, as well as to MiLB.TV™ subscribers via MiLB.com and the MiLB First Pitch™ mobile app for supported devices.

"We are very happy to have Allegiant on board in this new and innovative way," PCL President Branch Rickey said. "This partnership with Triple-A Baseball is a great way to showcase our growing product and Allegiant's growing product, and we are interested in the possibility of this leading to future on-field jersey sponsorships."

"We're thrilled to continue to strengthen our relationship with Minor League Baseball by playing a unique role at this year's Triple-A National Championship Game," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant chief marketing officer. "This partnership enables us to reach communities that we serve across the country, and this special championship game enables us to reach millions of homes via FS1 and MiLB's streaming platforms."

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) announced a multiyear partnership with Allegiant in July 2018. With more than 120 overlapping markets, including Memphis and many other Triple-A cities, the hometown airline of cities across the country became the official airline of America's hometown baseball teams. Triple-A Baseball is the highest classification of Minor League Baseball. As part of its broader partnership with MiLB, Allegiant will serve as a Presenting Partner at the 2019 Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif., and has presented MiLB CommUNITY Month each August since 2018.

Bringing the Triple-A National Championship Game action to the national television audience will be broadcasting legends George Grande and Jim Kaat, who combined have been a part of 12 Triple-A National Championship Game telecasts. Grande, the veteran MLB broadcaster who has served as the play-by-play voice of the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, and Cincinnati Reds, will be in a familiar position working alongside Kaat, the former MLB All-Star pitcher and Emmy-award winning commentator. Grande and Kaat will be joined in the booth by MLB.com's Jim Callis, a familiar contributor on MLB Network and a veteran of several Triple-A All-Star Game and National Championship Game telecasts.

First pitch for the 2019 Triple-A National Championship Game is set for 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT from Downtown Memphis.

