Tri-State Legacy Group Partners with Hat Tricks

The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce a partnership with Tri-State Legacy Group for the 2020-21 FPHL season.

Tri-State Legacy Group has been offering a "holistic approach" to risk management and insurance for over six years. They offer custom plans on life insurance, home and renters insurance, auto insurance and more that best suits the individual's financial needs.

"We're really excited to partner with the Danbury Hat Tricks this upcoming season," commented Timothy Colson, founder of Tri-State Legacy Group. "This hockey organization has such a strong focus on impacting the community in a positive way, which is what the Tri-State Legacy Group is all about: community impact. We couldn't think of a better partnership. Let's go Hat Tricks!"

