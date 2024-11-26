Tri-City Chili Peppers Will "Light Up" Polar Park with Black Light, Glow-In-The-Dark "Cosmic Baseball" Game on August 16, 2025

November 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox announced on Friday, November 1, that the Tri-City Chili Peppers will play an historic "Cosmic Baseball" game at Polar Park on August 16, 2025. The Chili Peppers, a college summer team in the Coastal Plain League, are visiting ballparks all over the country next summer playing baseball games under black lights with a glowing ball, glowing bats, glowing bases, and glowing uniforms.

Starting today, fans who entered the lottery will be selected at random to purchase their tickets, until Polar Park's seating bowl sells out. Those selected will receive a designated time slot to purchase tickets via an email from Cosmic Baseball.

Fans can still enter the lottery by visiting chilipeppersbaseball.com/cosmic.

Tickets are $35 each, and fans will receive their seat locations shortly before August 16.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy a pre-game block party on Summit Street located outside of the ballpark in right-centerfield.

The Chili Peppers Baseball Organization, based out of Colonial Heights, VA, created the eye-popping Cosmic experience during the summer of 2024. The demand nationally to create the COSMIC TAKEOVER TOUR was spurred by the waitlist of more than 50,000 fans wanting to be a part of sports history over a two-month span, after media attention from CNN, FOX News, ABC, The Today Show, ESPN, MLB Network, and TBS Television Japan.

The Chili Peppers announced the tour in September and asked fans what cities they should visit. The owner of the Chili Peppers, Chris Martin, said the overwhelming response for Worcester as a host city was heard loud and clear.

"We are excited to bring history to Worcester and provide a never-before-seen atmosphere where fans not only see the experience but are part of the experience," Martin said.

Other Minor League Baseball teams on the tour include the Durham Bulls, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Nashville Sounds, Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Indianapolis Indians, and Toledo Mud Hens.

Notable alumni of the Chili Peppers include current and former Major League Baseball players Justin Verlander, Ryan Zimmerman, Mark Reynolds, Kevin Youkilis, Alec Bohm, Nicky Lopez, and Jake Cave, as well as Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson.

